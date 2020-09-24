Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.11.

QUOT opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

