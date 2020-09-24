Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.90. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 348,050 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNGF shares. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

