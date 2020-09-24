Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $986.86

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $986.86 and traded as low as $961.96. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 32,208 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 894.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HubSpot Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
HubSpot Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot Price Target to $325.00
Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot Price Target to $325.00
dMY Technology Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark
dMY Technology Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark
Douglas Emmett Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Douglas Emmett Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86
North American Palladium Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98
North American Palladium Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report