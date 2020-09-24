Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $986.86

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $986.86 and traded as low as $961.96. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 32,208 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 894.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.