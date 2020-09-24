Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €42.60 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.89 ($43.40).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of SOW opened at €42.38 ($49.86) on Wednesday. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1 year high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.