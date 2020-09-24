Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.63.

CUZ stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

