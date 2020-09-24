SVB Leerink Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $187.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $185.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.26.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.83. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after acquiring an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 58.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after acquiring an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.