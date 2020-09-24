Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

