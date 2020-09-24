JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 40264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.