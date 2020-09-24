XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XP (NYSE:XP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of XP stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of XP by 136.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in XP in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

