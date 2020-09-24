Truist Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $58.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

SHAK opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock worth $10,357,726 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

