Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.
Micron Technology stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
