Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Micron Technology stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

