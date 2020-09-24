WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

