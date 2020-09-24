Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 186,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 675,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

