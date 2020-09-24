Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
NV5 Global Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
NV5 Global Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
Universal Health Services Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Universal Health Services Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Kelly Services Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.71
Kelly Services Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.71
Prudential Bancorp Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.78
Prudential Bancorp Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.78
First Foundation Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
First Foundation Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report