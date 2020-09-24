Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

