NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America started coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Laurie Catherine Conner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NV5 Global by 106.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

