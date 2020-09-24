Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s segments, namely Acute Care and Behavioral Health continue to deliver solid performances, which impresses. Acquisitions have played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its business portfolio. We believe that the company will continue making acquisitions that will help it expand its domestic and international presence. Its balance sheet strength with adequate solvency level is impressive. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, rising expenses are likely to drain margin going forward. It suspended 2020 guidance in the view of the current pandemic situation. Lower costs and net revenue recognition contributed to the company's second-quarter results.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

UHS stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,261,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after buying an additional 634,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

