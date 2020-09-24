Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.71

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.65. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 13,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $670.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

