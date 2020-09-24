Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.78

Shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as low as $9.85. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 11,645 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -0.08.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,275 shares of company stock worth $70,990. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

