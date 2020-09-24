First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $553.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.42.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

