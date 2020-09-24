Head-To-Head Analysis: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Prism Technologies Group (NASDAQ:PRZM)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Uxin has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Uxin and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -325.79% -884.77% -71.78% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uxin and Prism Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Prism Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $227.64 million 1.07 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.38 Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prism Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin.

Summary

Prism Technologies Group beats Uxin on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

