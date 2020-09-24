Head to Head Comparison: Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) versus Applied Genetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGTC)

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -64.69% -50.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Applied Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.79, indicating a potential upside of 223.48%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Risk and Volatility

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -25.2, meaning that its share price is 2,620% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Applied Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 51.50 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.25

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

