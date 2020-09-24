Oppenheimer Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $33.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

