Comparing Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) & Purple Innovation (NYSE:PRPL)

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casper Sleep and Purple Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.64 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.79 Purple Innovation $428.36 million 3.02 -$4.03 million $1.42 16.85

Purple Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casper Sleep and Purple Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Purple Innovation 0 0 8 0 3.00

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus target price of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 67.70%. Purple Innovation has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Purple Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Purple Innovation 0.81% 545.13% 27.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 75.1% of Purple Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats Casper Sleep on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

