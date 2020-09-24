Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & Applied Science Products (NYSE:APLD) Critical Comparison

Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Science Products and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 6.91% 40.24% 8.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Science Products and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrop Grumman 1 2 6 0 2.56

Northrop Grumman has a consensus target price of $398.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Science Products and Northrop Grumman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.62 $2.25 billion $21.21 15.47

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Applied Science Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The Innovation Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems. It offers launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems, and ammunitions; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. The Mission Systems segment offers products and services that include C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. The Technology Services segment provides logistic solutions that supports the full life cycle of platforms and systems. Its products and services include software and system sustainment; modernization of platform and associated subsystems; advanced training solutions; and integrated logistics support. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.