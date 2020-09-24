Head-To-Head Contrast: Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) vs. GlyEco (NYSE:GLYE)

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91% GlyEco N/A N/A N/A

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of GlyEco shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of GlyEco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlyEco has a beta of 7.83, meaning that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and GlyEco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 0.91 $1.91 million $0.16 12.75 GlyEco $6.46 million 0.01 -$5.31 million N/A N/A

Flexible Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than GlyEco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flexible Solutions International and GlyEco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats GlyEco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc., a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services. The company's Industrial segment develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures. It also operates a glycol re-distillation plant in West Virginia, which processes waste glycol into virgin quality recycled glycol for sale to industrial customers. GlyEco, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

