Analyzing National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) & Five Star Senior Living (NYSE:FVE)

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) and Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National HealthCare and Five Star Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Star Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Star Senior Living has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.08%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than National HealthCare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of National HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of National HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National HealthCare and Five Star Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare 3.41% 7.76% 4.59% Five Star Senior Living -0.40% -2.73% -0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National HealthCare and Five Star Senior Living’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare $996.38 million 0.91 $68.21 million N/A N/A Five Star Senior Living $1.42 billion 0.11 -$20.00 million N/A N/A

National HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Star Senior Living.

Volatility & Risk

National HealthCare has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National HealthCare beats Five Star Senior Living on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also owns, leases, and manages independent living facilities that provide specially designed residential units for the active and ambulatory elderly, as well as offers various ancillary services for its residents, including restaurants, activity rooms, and social areas. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,513 licensed beds; 25 assisted living facilities; 5 independent living facilities; 35 homecare programs; and 4 pharmacy locations. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 284 senior living communities consisting of 32,016 living units comprising 255 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,511 living units, and 29 SNFs with 2,505 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care, Inc. and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

