Analyzing Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) & Applied Science Products (NASDAQ:APLD)

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenav and Applied Science Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $240.35 million 0.72 -$930,000.00 $0.06 60.92 Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Science Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenav.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telenav shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Telenav has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and Applied Science Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -4.16% -5.57% -1.81% Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telenav and Applied Science Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenav presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.88%. Given Telenav’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telenav is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Summary

Applied Science Products beats Telenav on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

