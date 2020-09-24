Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.84 Million

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report sales of $73.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.71 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $126.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $379.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.82 million to $392.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $490.27 million, with estimates ranging from $470.64 million to $510.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. restated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,686,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 1,067,465 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 745,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 218,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 139,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOA opened at $6.69 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

