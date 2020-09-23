Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,000 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,597,103 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

