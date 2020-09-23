Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,606 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LivePerson by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of LPSN opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

