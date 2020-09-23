Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,121 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 505.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 136,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 663.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 805.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

