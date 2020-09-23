Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 123.5% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 234,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

