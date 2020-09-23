Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,452 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MasTec by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

