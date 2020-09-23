Marc Andrew Hoffman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

