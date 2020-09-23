Marianne Sullivan Sells 3,829 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PMT opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marc Andrew Hoffman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Stock
Marc Andrew Hoffman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Stock
Marianne Sullivan Sells 3,829 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock
Marianne Sullivan Sells 3,829 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock
Ho Shin Sells 3,481 Shares of Yext Inc Stock
Ho Shin Sells 3,481 Shares of Yext Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Yext Inc CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Yext Inc CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
8×8, Inc. EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock
8×8, Inc. EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report