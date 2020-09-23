Marianne Sullivan Sells 3,829 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PMT opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

