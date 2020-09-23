Ho Shin Sells 3,481 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,481 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $54,094.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,069.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YEXT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.