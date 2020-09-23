Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $175,200.00.

Yext stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.