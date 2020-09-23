8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,930.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24.
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $21,147.48.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,510.84.

EGHT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marc Andrew Hoffman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Stock
Marc Andrew Hoffman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Stock
Marianne Sullivan Sells 3,829 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock
Marianne Sullivan Sells 3,829 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock
Ho Shin Sells 3,481 Shares of Yext Inc Stock
Ho Shin Sells 3,481 Shares of Yext Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Yext Inc CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Yext Inc CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
8×8, Inc. EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock
8×8, Inc. EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report