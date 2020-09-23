8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,930.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $21,147.48.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,510.84.

EGHT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

