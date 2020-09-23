Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,343 shares in the company, valued at $90,825,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,058. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

