Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 288.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,554,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,703 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,885. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.