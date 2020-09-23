Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 231.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,072 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of BOX worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,745,230 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

