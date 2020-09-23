Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Integer by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,734 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 8,547.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316,950 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,247 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $9,624,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

ITGR opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

