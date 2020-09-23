Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Five Below worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $140.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.