Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,555,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,883,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 200,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 142,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 139,533 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

