Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and sold 2,816 shares valued at $164,971. Corporate insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $89.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

