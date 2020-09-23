Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $231.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.