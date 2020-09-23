Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Walmart stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $391.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.