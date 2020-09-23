Jane Street Group LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in UGI by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in UGI by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UGI by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in UGI by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

