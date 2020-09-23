Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.10 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,349 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Skechers USA worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

