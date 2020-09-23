Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $551.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $207,126.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,765 shares of company stock worth $903,918. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.50.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

